How to Watch FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy got the win they needed, and now...they need to rack up a bunch more, starting with Saturday’s road clash against FC Dallas.

LA had effectively a must-win game last time out, and they delivered, with a 2-0 win at home over Atlanta United on Sunday. Kevin Cabral scored his first league goal of the season in the opening minutes, before Dejan Joveljić kept his late-scoring magic alive with a last-second capper. As we’ve seen a few times this season, is this the start of something big and good for the Galaxy?

The team they’re facing, FC Dallas, is coming off a win 1-0 on the road over Real Salt Lake, but they’ve only won one in their last five games. They’ve also lost only one in their last five, so things have been kind of middling lately for them. Still, Dallas remain ahead of LA in the standings, albeit only by two points! This is a six-pointer!

The Galaxy are on the verge of falling out of the playoff places, so this game is another big one. In the context of that and the earlier horrible 3-1 home loss to Dallas earlier this season? It’s a huge chance to pick up the points and finally, hopefully at long last, gain traction this season and maybe exorcise a demon in the process.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Dallas:

Lucas Bartlett (ribs) — OUT

Brandon Servania (ribs) — QUESTIONABLE

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

Facundo Quignon (adductor) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (+210), Dallas are (+115) and a draw is (+245). The Galaxy are slight underdogs on the road, but the bookmakers seem to think they have a shot at getting a result.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Dallas will be televised locally on Spectrum Sportsnet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 6 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 6:08 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!