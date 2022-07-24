A new hope: LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

It hasn't been the greatest of months for LA Galaxy. They’ve lost three straight coming into the match tonight and have watched their playoff spot slip lower and lower in the standings until they were on the outside looking in. The time had long side arrived where they needed to knuckle-down and start getting some wins if they had hoped to see a postseason, and they needed to start at home against Atlanta United. They used the force inside them on Star Wars night, and got two goals towards three points in the 2-0 win at home.

After being on the wrong side of early goals the last few matches, the Galaxy smartly decided to try and do that same thing to the opposition. Wouldn't you know it, it worked! In the seventh minute the team was able to put together some great passing, found space for a shot that was initially blocked but Kevin Cabral was at the right place at the best time and tapped in the rebound for the early lead.

Costa ➡️ Chicharito ➡️ Cabral



TAKE A BOW, KÉVIN! pic.twitter.com/NtMix3mskp — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 25, 2022

The early first half goal would be all we’d see in the first 45, but it was a great start for a team that’s lost more games than won I the first half. Taking the lead into break was great, but adding on to the one goal lead would be even better, and this team came close on several occasions. It wasn't until the closing moments in the match that we saw a second Galaxy goal from the super sub himself, Dejan Joveljic, giving him eight goals in as many matches played.

NEVER TELL DEJAN THE ODDS pic.twitter.com/F23nXA7Qoo — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 25, 2022

Despite some late efforts from Atlanta, Galaxy did exceptionally well to defend the slim lead, and were able to see out the match for the full three points and a nice shutout at home. The team finished with less possession (49%), had less shots on goal with 10 and only six seeing target. Still, they did all they needed to do to get the win, and that's all that matters. They started the day outside the postseason, and finish the evening in a playoff spot, which is why going on a run is needed in the worst way. This win was nice, but it's time to build on it and start gaining some confidence and momentum heading into the playoff push.

The team are on the road next time out, when they face FC Dallas, a team that made them look downright silly the last time these two met. Galaxy will undoubtedly be looking to return the favor to a Dallas side playing host.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!