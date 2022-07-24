How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are on a three-game losing streak, and will look to snap it in emphatic fashion (ok, in any fashion) on Sunday when they host Atlanta United FC in one of the MLS weekend’s cappers.

The Galaxy had another tough result last time out, losing 2-0 at the Colorado Rapids last weekend. Truthfully, the result was familiar and deceptive — Kevin Cabral had a few outstanding looks early on, and had he buried any of them, the game may have turned out very different. But the defense collapsing like a house of cards? That’s becoming sadly familiar lately.

Atlanta, meanwhile, have been all over the place lately, posting a 1-1-1 record in their last three, most recently a 1-1 draw last weekend at home against Orlando City. Atlanta United are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, albeit only three points out of the final playoff spot. In essence, both clubs are in similar spots: sky-high expectations, faltering results of late, increasingly strong calls to turn the ship around.

So, who will emerge successfully from this one? LA will have to like having a game back at home and hopefully no players in COVID protocols any longer, but both teams have strong individual attackers and increasingly shaky defenses. Each side will be up for this one and hopefully the G’z come out of it on top.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Nick DePuy (suspended) — OUT

Atlanta:

Ozzie Alonso (ACL) — OUT

Brad Guzan (Achilles) — OUT

Ronald Hernandez (knee) — OUT

Emerson Hyndman (quad) — OUT

Dylan Castanheira (Achilles) — OUT

Miles Robinson (Achilles) — OUT

Brooks Lennon (knee) — OUT

Andrew Gutman (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LA are (-130), Atlanta are (+300) and a draw is (+285). The Galaxy are big favorites at home, and therefore let’s see a win to validate that projection.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and Atlanta will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 6:55 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!