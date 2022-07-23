LA Galaxy star Chicharito to participate in 2022 All-Star Skills Challenge

MLS announced the roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge this week, and LA Galaxy forward Chicharito is among the 10 MLSers slated to participate.

The All-Star Skills Challenge will feature five soccer skills with MLS All-Stars going up against Liga MX All-Stars in the Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge and Crossbar Challenge. The All-Star Skills Challenge is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Chicharito is, of course, also an MLS All-Star this year, so he will be in town anyway, with the MLS All-Star Game scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10. He is the only Galaxy player who will be part of the All-Star Skills Challenge, and considering he is the biggest name on the team and they’re playing the best of Liga MX, it’s little surprise. On the bright side, the chance of incurring injury while taking part should be low, and hopefully he’ll come out of all the All-Star happenings in Minnesota unscathed altogether.

The All-Star Skills Challenge will be televised on ESPN2 and TUDN on Aug. 9 starting at 5:30 pm PT. Congrats and good luck to Javi.

