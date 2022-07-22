San Diego Wave FC re-sign midfielder Kristen McNabb

They say you can have addition by subtraction. However in sports, sometimes addition comes from not making any moves. In the words of a very smart, and often time infamous figure in soccer, sometimes re-signing a player is very much like a new signing. Yesterday, San Diego Wave FC announced a re-signing of midfielder Kristen McNabb to a new contract.

The new contract is a two-year deal with a club option on another year. Given her performance this season, chances are Wáve fans will be seeing her in then blue and pink for years to come. “I am incredibly excited to call San Diego home for the next few years,” McNabb commented on her new deal. “I look forward to continuing to develop as a player and supporting the team’s success in any way I can. The Wave has built such a special environment, cultivated from the top down, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

McNabb has featured in 13 matches, with 11 starts. She has played well as both a midfielder and at times, defender. She’s tallied 11 interceptions, seven blocks, and won 65% of her defensive battles. She’s scored one goal so far this season, but has provided plenty of service for others to rack up the goal-scoring opportunities.

“I am really pleased that Kristen has extended her stay with the club,” Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said in a statement. “She has been an integral part of the team in our inaugural season, and I’m excited to watch her continue to grow.”

In 2017, McNabb was drafted by the OL Reign where she kicked off her professional career and played for five seasons before being selected as the fourth pick in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft by San Diego Wave FC. Internationally, McNabb has represented the United States on the U-18 and U-23 national teams. The midfielder played collegiately for the University of Virginia, where she was recognized for an array of accolades, like NSCAA All-Region Selection, All-ACC Second Team and more.

The team are back in action after a nice break, when they hit the road against Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, July 30th. After their most recent loss in a rivalry match, and subsequent draw on the road to Racing Louisville, Wave FC will be looking to get back in the win column as they continue to cement their spot atop the league standings.

