San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Jaedyn Shaw

Those familiar with the intricacies of NWSL and women's soccer will have no doubt heard the name Jaedyn Shaw in recent times. The 17-year-old midfielder had announced her intention to forgo her NCAA eligibility and join the professional ranks as soon as possible. San Diego Wave FC have announced today that they obliged and signed her to her first-ever professional contract.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the development and investment in young players, and as a club, we are passionate about giving them the platform to perform,” Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney commented on the signing. “We are extremely excited to sign Jaedyn. She has a very bright future, and I look forward to working with her and supporting her pathway to the highest level.”

Due to her unique circumstances the NWSL opened up Shaw’s Discovery Process, allowing her to join the league now without having to wait until the 2023 NWSL Draft. That process caused a bit of a stir as the team she was currently training with, Washington Spirit, had hoped she would join them in DC, however San Diego maintained her Discovery Rights, and elected to sign the talented midfielder themselves.

“First, I want to thank the Washington Spirit for providing me a professional training environment for the past 6 months,” Shaw stated about her move. “I am very grateful for their support. I also want to thank the NWSL for facilitating a pathway for me to join the league and start my childhood dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join San Diego Wave. I’m looking forward to learning from Casey Stoney and the staff while helping the team continue to win games and hopefully bring home a championship in the club’s inaugural year!”

Shaw is a starter for the U-20 USYNT, where she recently scored two goals in three matches to help her squad win the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France. The Texas native joined the Washington Spirit for preseason in Spring 2022, furthering her development in a professional environment. At the age of 15, Shaw was also invited to train with the French first-division club, Paris Saint-Germain FC. At the youth level, the up-and-coming midfielder played for FC Dallas and most recently for Solar Soccer Club.

