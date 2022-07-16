How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy had the potential to be riding high after back-to-back rivalry games, but instead are down in the dumps after losing both, and will look to turn the page as they head to Commerce City, Colorado to take on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday evening.

LA followed up their El Trafico loss at the weekend with a midweek Cali Clasico loss, falling 3-2 at home to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Dejan Joveljić led the comeback efforts for the Galaxy, but once again, it was too little, too late, and the Galaxy are once again lamenting a lopsided defeat. At this point, it’s getting critical, with Greg Vanney’s team in a tailspin, now sitting in the final playoff spot with no cushion between them and the teams fighting to get above the line in the Western Conference.

However, the Rapids are in similar, or even worse, form. They played to a 1-1 draw at home on Wednesday against Orlando City, but they haven’t won in their last six league games. There is definite potential there, but they just traded away Mark-Anthony Kaye and the thin margins they seemed to thrive on have mostly disappeared this season.

Having said all this, both teams are in a low ebb and the other side will feel confident they can turn it all around here. The big task is for the Galaxy to actually do this, and not become cannon fodder for the Rapids. There’s still a third of the season left, so all is not lost, but LA need to pick up wins ASAP, or the campaign will be another bitter disappointment for the club and fanbase. Let’s see the G’s get in gear.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Chase Gasper (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Colorado:

Braian Galvan (knee) — OUT

Aboubacar Keita (knee) — OUT

Oliver Larraz (leg) — OUT

Jack Price (calf) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (+230), Colorado are (+105) and a draw is at (+255). The Galaxy are slight underdogs, but given both teams’ form, it’s a close call, and I get it.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Colorado will be televised locally on Spectrum Sportsnet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 6 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 6:08 pm.

