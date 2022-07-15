Battle of the keepers: San Diego Wave FC 0, Racing Louisville 0

After a tough loss on the road in the first-ever rivalry match last weekend against Angel City FC, San Diego Wave were back in the friendly confines of Torero Stadium in San Diego. This time, the team were hosting a feisty Racing Louisville side looking to snap a six match winless run. While still short-handed with plenty of players out on International duty, Wave were looking to defend their house, and get back in the win column.

While the first half ended without a goal, it didn't lack action. Both teams ended the half fairly even in all categories. Rahsing finished the half with more shots (10-9), more shots on target (4-3) and slightly more possession with 54% of it going into the break. However they also needed four really good saves from their keeper to keep San Diego off the scoreboard. Much like the Angel City match, Wave looked the better team despite the stats, and they were looking to come out with a much stronger second half to secure the three points.

San Diego didn't waste much time trying to find the opening goal in the second half. Just minutes into the half, they almost knocked the ball over the line, but somehow Katie Lund kept it out to keep it scoreless for Louisville.

San Diego’s Carly Telford wasn't going to let Lund have all the fun on the night. In addition to a highlight reel of saves she made throughout the match, she came up absolutely clutch in the 72nd minute when Racing Lou was awarded a penalty kick. Rookie sensation, Savannah DeMelo, stepped up to the spot and put on a good effort, but Telford made an even better effort to get the save and keep the match scoreless at 0-0.

The final whistle blew and the match remained scoreless for both sides. Honestly, deserved points split for both as this was by far the most entertaining scoreless draw we’ve seen all season, and possibly might ever see. There were penalty saves, double-saves, diving saves, however you like it, this match had it. It just didn't have goals and that's thanks to the performances of Louisville’s Katie Lund and Wave FC’s Carly Telford. 15 saves combined between the two keepers as San Diego added a point to their total, remaining atop the league standings. The team travel cross-country to take on the Chicago Red Stars when they take the pitch again on July 30th.

