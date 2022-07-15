How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville

Coming off a hard-fought but losing effort, San Diego Wave FC are back in action on Friday, when they will host Racing Louisville for the teams’ second meeting of the 2022 NWSL regular season.

San Diego had a tale of two halves in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Angel City FC in Los Angeles. After a terrible opening 45, Casey Stoney’s crew got serious and got back into the game in the 2nd half, tying up the game and drawing a red card, only for Angel City to score a dagger late to win it. While that game was one San Diego could have won, the rivalry occasion and missing half the starting XI on international duty may have been a step too far on the night, and they’ll live and learn from it.

Racing are on a tough run at the moment, six games winless, most recently losing 2-1 at home to Gotham FC. While there are a few promising signs among Racing, in particular the play of rookie Savannah DeMelo, they are in 10th place with only one win apiece at home and on the road this season.

However, don’t forget that the home win posted by Louisville came at San Diego’s expense, a DeMelo free kick the difference in a 1-0 result. That game was full of squad rotations for Wave FC, but this one will be too, in a way, with the international contingent still gone. Can the remaining players step up and even up the season series at Torero Stadium? Here’s hoping!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Alex Morgan (international duty) — OUT

Kailen Sheridan (international duty) — OUT

Naomi Girma (international duty) — OUT

Taylor Kornieck (international duty) — OUT

Sofia Jakobsson (international duty) — OUT

Jodie Taylor (foot) — OUT

Mia Gyau (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Racing:

Emily Fox (international duty) — OUT

Rebecca Holloway (international duty) — OUT

Satara Murray (international duty) — OUT

Nadia Nadim (international duty) — OUT

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Racing Louisville will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!