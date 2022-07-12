LA Galaxy’s Chicharito, Julian Araujo named 2022 MLS All-Stars

MLS revealed the 2022 MLS All-Star Team on Tuesday, and two LA Galaxy players — forward Chicharito and defender Julian Araujo — were among the players selected for the midseason honor.

Chicharito received his second consecutive nod to the All-Star team. He has seven goals so far in league play this season for LA, leading the team in that category. He was selected to the All-Star Team by MLS head coach Adrian Heath.

Araujo is also an All-Star for the second season in a row. The Mexico international has become an influential two-way player for the Galaxy, posting four assists so far, and is regarded as one of the best prospects to head abroad in the future in the league. He was voted in to the All-Star Team by the public, media and active players (full disclosure: I was a member of the media panel).

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Minnesota United FC play. They will once again play the Liga MX All-Stars, after last year’s inaugural matchup proved to be successful. Given Chicharito and Araujo have considerable ties to Mexico, obviously, that should make for some interesting storylines. Congratulations to both of them for the All-Star selections, and please come back healthy!

