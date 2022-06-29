The NWSL is nearly back from a week off in game action, but they will be missing several key players for another month, most likely, and that officially includes goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who has been named to the Canada National Team’s squad for the upcoming Concacaf W Championship, taking place in July in Monterrey, Mexico.

Your #CANWNT Squad for W Championship!



Canada Soccer have announced their 23-player roster for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship set to be played in Mexico this July.



MORE : https://t.co/8ajT6ve8ok pic.twitter.com/KGsKWGfGj1 — CAN Soccer’s WNT (@CANWNT) June 24, 2022

Sheridan is the leading cap-haver among the goalkeeper group for the CanXNT, so it appears she has the leading edge to be the starter for the tournament. The W Championship will both be the confederation championship and also the qualifying tournament for both the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Paris Olympics, so it’s a big one.

Canada are the defending Olympic champions, and are considered contenders for the W Championship. Of course, they will likely have to go through the U.S. to win it, whose roster features three of Sheridan’s San Diego teammates — Naomi Girma, Taylor Kornieck and Alex Morgan.

Missing Sheridan, the U.S. call-ups, plus Sofia Jakobsson, who has been called up by Sweden for the Euros, which is also set to begin in the coming days, means San Diego will effectively be missing five starters for the next month or so.

It seems likely Carly Telford will start for Sheridan at Wave FC. The English veteran has some NWSL experience, having started a couple games when Sheridan was on international duty and in COVID protocol during the Challenge Cup, and showed a bit of rust. Given she’s known she’ll be needed for this part of the season, hopefully she can step up while Sheridan is away.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.