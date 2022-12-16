LA Galaxy to play 3 2023 preseason games at Dignity Health Sports Park

The LA Galaxy announced on Thursday three more games for their 2023 preseason slate, these all coming at their usual home field of Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA will host Charlotte FC on Friday, Jan. 27, in a closed-door scrimmage, meaning we’ll get few details on that one as it will not be available for the public, and possibly the media, to watch.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, LA will host New York City FC at DHSP, and then they will go to “Goalchella,” the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio for their next three tune-up games over the following week and a half. The Galaxy will then wrap up their preseason slate on Saturday, Feb. 18 at DHSP against Toronto FC.

The games on Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 will both be open to the public at Dignity Health Sports Park. Tickets will go on sale after the MLS regular season schedule drops, which will reportedly be next week.

We already know the first game of LA’s 2023 regular season slate, Feb. 25 at the Rose Bowl against LAFC. Still a lot of work to be done, but we’re getting closer to the Galaxy getting back in action.

