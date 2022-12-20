LA Galaxy 2023 MLS regular season schedule unveiled

MLS unveiled the full 2023 MLS regular season schedule on Tuesday, and we know the slate ahead for the LA Galaxy.

As previously announced, LA’s campaign will open with a marquee El Trafico clash on Feb. 25 at the Rose Bowl against LAFC. The Rose Bowl, previously being the Galaxy’s home field, will hopefully be a home away from home as they look to start the new season on a high with a defeat of the local rivals.

New to the MLS landscape in 2023 will be the new streaming deal run through AppleTV. All MLS games and Leagues Cup games will be available on the MLS Season Pass service with no blackouts. 2023 season ticket holders are supposed to get the MLS Season Pass service as part of their packages, while for everyone else, the service will be $12.99/month or $79/year if you already have AppleTV+, or $14.99/month or $99/year if you don’t subscribe to AppleTV+. Additional details on the new streaming service are available here.

LA Galaxy 2023 MLS Regular Season Schedule

What do you think? Leave a comment below.