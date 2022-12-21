Where LA Galaxy are scheduled to pick in 2023 MLS Draft

The 2023 MLS Draft is here on Wednesday afternoon. While it’s not quite 2023 yet, and the MLS Draft has lost some of its luster in plucking out the stars of tomorrow from obscurity, it is still a way for teams to add to their rosters or to their organizations more broadly.

That may be the case for the LA Galaxy, who coming into the proceedings have four selections available. Obviously, they could choose to trade some of all of them, trade for more picks, or pass on selections — a time-honored Galaxy tradition, of course — but with LA Galaxy II moving to MLS Next Pro, the new reserve league, in 2023, they may continue to use the MLS SuperDraft as a way to add some talent to the reserve team and see if they can polish up some prospects there.

Here are the Galaxy’s picks as of Tuesday:

1st round, No. 23 overall

2nd round, No. 23 (No. 52 overall)

3rd round, No. 19 (No. 77 overall)

3rd round, No. 23 (No. 81 overall)

So we’ll see what happens, and we’ll keep you posted on news as it drops.

How to Watch the 2023 MLS SuperDraft:

Time: Wednesday, 2 pm PT

Wednesday, 2 pm PT Where: MLSsoccer.com, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter

