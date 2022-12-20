LA Galaxy: 6 Must-see matches in 2023

Ah, that new schedule smell. The first official sign that we are set to start a new season. After a strong finish to the season, and unfortunate elimination from the playoffs, LA Galaxy are set to begin their 2023 campaign as they look to finally secure that elusive sixth MLS Cup. If last season is any indication, you won't want to miss any of the matches in 2023, but we have selected a few that stand out more than the others.

Tap to open pic.twitter.com/N1mCKrDZH1 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 20, 2022

Season Opener - LAFC 2/25

El Tráfico is always the first set of matches circled when the schedule drops. Even more so this time around, as MLS 2023 kicks off with the rivalry match, on the biggest stage of them all. LA Galaxy will meet their cross-town rivals at the neutral venue, The Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA to open up the new year of MLS action. This is the first of three regular season meetings between the two teams, and LAFC having a new trophy to show off, only makes this one that much bigger. Nothing would make this fanbase happier than taking down the defending champs, on match day one, with the entire soccer world watching. Except of course, the sixth MLS Cup, but that can't be achieved in a single match, sadly.

Welcoming the Newbies - vs St Louis SC 7/4

There is nothing quite like welcoming a fresh face, especially when that fresh face is joining the already incredibly stacked Western Conference. Such is the case with MLS’ newest club, St. Louis SC. The first time LA meets the expansion, is when they hit the road in early June, however they do host St Louis on a very special Fourth of July night match. As you might expect, it is also Fireworks Night, and who wouldn't want to spend Independence Day watching their favorite club securing a win over an expansion side while taking in some pyrotechnics afterwards?

Welcome back Sebastian! - vs FC Dallas 10/21

October 21st may be Fan Appreciation Night at DHSP, but it is also the return of beloved former Galaxy midfielder, Sebastian Lletget. Despite being moved to New England Revolution back in December 2021, this will be the first time Sebastian has returned to LA since his departure as he was moved to FC Dallas shortly before New England landed to face off against LA Galaxy in 2022. So, this will be the first time he plays in his old home, against his old teammates. Makes for one of those nights that could be special, but also one where G’s hope they come away with the three points, especially against a tough side like FC Dallas.

The Original California Rivalry - vs San Jose 5/14 , @ San Jose 7/1 and 8/30

We can't talk rivalries without talking the original Cali Clasico. LA Galaxy write more chapters in this heated rivalry with the first match coming at home fairly early on in the season. They team will also need to make the trip North twice, as they hit the road against the Earthquakes. These matches are almost always the epitome of MLS. They are slow for the first half, then typically explode with goals and controversy in the waning moments as the two sides fight for all the points. For anyone getting into MLS for the first time, these are definitely the matches you want to watch, if for nothing else, their ability to reach peak chaos. And if there's one thing we love in the MLS, it’s chaos.

