LA Galaxy announce full 2023 preseason schedule

LA Galaxy today announced the full schedule for the team's 2023 preseason. While we already knew the team would be hosting the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club, we now know who they will play and when.

The Galaxy will report to for preseason on Saturday, January 7th. The team will then travel to Empire Polo Club on Monday, February 6th for the start of the Invitational. The 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational will host 12 of the top Major League Soccer clubs for training and a preseason exhibition at the location made famous by the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Taking place from Jan. 29 - Feb. 18, the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational will be open to fans and feature 12 MLS clubs: Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Passes will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT. For ticketing information, visit www.CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.Additional LA Galaxy preseason matches will be announced in the coming weeks. The team’s full schedule for the Coachella Valley Invitational is listed below:

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City SC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 12 – LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers at 10:30 a.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:30 a.m. PT

A reminder to fans as well, LA Galaxy will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaign by playing host to intercity rival LAFC in a historic clash at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25, in a match presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. Tickets to the LA Galaxy vs. LAFC match at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25 are on sale now at www.lagalaxy.com/rosebowl2023.

