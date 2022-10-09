How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy will wrap up their 2022 MLS regular season campaign on Sunday with a less-than-pressure-packed Decision Day clash at the Houston Dynamo.

The Galaxy took care of business last week, clinching a playoff berth and drawing Real Salt Lake 1-1 at home last weekend. The penalty-missing woes continued, with Riqui Puig getting bit by the bug, but Douglas Costa stepped up to score the next chance, as the Galaxy have had a lot of fortune in picking up multiple penalties in matches this year.

That means they can’t be bit by Decision Day yet again, as this year the big work is all done. They’re taking on a Dynamo team eliminated from playoff contention some time ago and firing head coach Paulo Nagamura weeks back, with Kenny Bundy filling in for the rest of the season. Having said that, the Dynamo still aren’t good but they aren’t always bad, either, as their road win last week at Nashville SC indicates.

Also, Houston crushed LA 3-0 in California when the teams played the first time this season, in May. But the Galaxy are in a sustained run of good form, they can potentially host a playoff game if they win this game, and they could use a good result to propel them into the postseason. The pressure is off, and hopefully that means the Galaxy play freely here in their final tune-up before the playoffs.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Jonathan Perez (knee) — OUT

Houston:

Daniel Steres (arm) — OUT

Xavier Valdez (head) — OUT

Hector Herrera (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon, LA are (+110), Houston are (+200) and a draw is (+285). The Galaxy get a slight edge in a push on the road, and it would be nice if they enter the playoffs on a high note.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and Houston will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet and on LAGalaxy.com, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 2:18 pm.

