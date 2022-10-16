How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

San Diego Wave FC are 28 games into their history and have earned the right for a 29th game, as they will host the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in the 2022 NWSL Playoffs.

The postseason kicks off after the entire league had a bye week last week with the international window taking place. While Wave FC had several players join up with their national teams, it also gave the rest of the group a chance to rest and get ready for this game, following the 0-0 draw to close out the regular season against the North Carolina Courage. Naomi Girma had a towering performance in that game, and if she’s at that level again against Chicago, that’s a good omen for the home side in this game.

The Red Stars wrapped their regular season with a 2-0 home win over Angel City FC on the final day of the regular season to clinch a playoff berth. Even if they are the lower seed and needed some help to get in the playoffs, the Red Stars are not new to the playoffs, having qualified every year dating back to 2015 and gone to the final last season. This is not an opponent to take lightly, that’s for sure.

The Wave have won both of the previous two games against the Red Stars, but Casey Stoney admitted that’s a tricky position for her team to be in, as she doesn’t want them to be complacent in the biggest game of all. The winner moves on, the loser’s season ends, so hopefully San Diego get the victory and extend their season one more game!

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Kayla Bruster (foot) — OUT

Abby Dahlkemper (back) — OUT

Katie Johnson (foot) — OUT

Taylor Kornieck (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Alex Morgan (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Red Stars:

Tierna Davidson (knee) — OUT

Chelsie Dawber (excused absence) — OUT

Channing Foster (excused absence) — OUT

Bianca St-Georges (suspended) — OUT

Kayla Sharples (knee) — OUT

Casey Krueger (maternity leave) — OUT

Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave) — OUT

Kealia Watt (maternity leave) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Chicago Red Stars will be aired on CBS Sports Network and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!