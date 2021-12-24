Results: LA Galaxy 2021 awards

As the year comes to an end, the time has come to announce the results of the 2021 LA Galaxy awards polls we had from earlier in the month. While the MVP race was a close one, it's clear there was a general theme amongst readers, as one player stood out from the rest. Let’s get right to it then!

2021 Young Player of the Year

With 78% of the votes, Julian Araujo is your 2021 Young Player of the Year. The 20-year-old has been a name on the lips of fans since his arrival in 2019, but this season the Mexican International took a tremendous leap forward. Not only seeing more time on the pitch, but often times stepping up as a leader, not just with words, but actions. Starting all 32 of the matches he featured in, his presence was a big reason for the team not completely collapsing after several key injuries early on.

@julian__araujo earning his first start for @miseleccionmx against Chile in Austin pic.twitter.com/OYiuPoXhjU — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 9, 2021

2021 Defender of the Year

While he didn't find the back of the net this year, Araujo did serve up seven assists as he logged 2800 minutes this season. Oh, wait. New section, that's right. Well, your 2021 Defender of the Year is also Julian Araujo. With 70% of the votes, it’s clear his stellar season was noticed by everyone. With another year of MLS experience under his belt, making more improvements in 2022 would put him close to consideration for best defender in the entire league.

rt to bless someone's timeline with this @ch14_ goal ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EisI01aHzN — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 18, 2021

2021 MVP

This one was a nail-biter. Julian Araujo was oh so close to getting the clean sweep in awards season, but alas, you voted and with 42% of the votes, to Araujo’s 40%, is the winner, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández. Despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury, Hernandez was able to find the back of the net 17 times, with a late-season return that almost helped push his team across the line for a post-season appearance. The desire he has to find MLS Cup success with the Galaxy was on full display this season, and if not for injury, this was a team primed to shock the world.

The season may have ended in disappointment, but not much was expected of this side before the season began. They surprised many, and unfortunately, hit a wall at the worst time, finding themselves unable to escape another decision day heartbreak. 2022 should be a better year. The biggest key for the G’z will be health. If they can get through a season relatively healthy, this is a team not only poised for the postseason, but to compete for it all.

Happy Holidays from everyone at LAG Confidential. Stay safe, and thank you for all for your votes!