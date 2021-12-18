NWSL Draft 2022: San Diego Wave tracker

The day has finally arrived. After months of build-up, and recent weeks filled with plenty of moves, the 2022 NWSL Draft is here. On the clock first? Your San Diego Wave! Follow along with us as we give you all the picks, and any trades or transfers made, during the draft. Grab those snacks, pour a drink, and settle in for a long, exciting day today.

Round 1, Pick 1: Naomi Girma, D/M , Stanford

The San Diego Wave officially have their first-ever draft pick selected. With the first overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, San Diego select Stanford defender/midfielder, Naomi Girma. Wave didn't have to go far to scout the San Jose native, who was playing a short(ish) drive away, in Northern California. In three seasons at Stanford Girma featured in 68 matches with 67 starts. She scored eight goals and served up five assists. San Diego wanted to address the midfield this draft, and this pick is a great start to do just that.

