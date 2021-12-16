LA Galaxy 2022 schedule announced

We can officially begin to turn the page on the 2021 season. Yesterday, MLS released the full schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, giving LA Galaxy an early look at the opponents that await them as they try to bounce-back from last year. So, with that, let’s take a look at some of the more intriguing match-ups we have to look forward to.

El Tráfico : vs LAFC 4/9 , @ LAFC 7/8

Let’s be real, this is the match everyone looks for first when the schedule drops. These are the rivalry matches, and they will always be the first match you call off for. This year, both sides are coming off disappointing ends to 2021, making this year’s pair of fixtures mean even more. What better way to assert your return to MLS glory than to remind the new neighbors who the top LA Club really is.

Welcoming the Champs : vs NYCFC 2/27

The big takeaway from the 2022 schedule release, was the return to a somewhat balanced look. There are a handful of Eastern Conference teams that the Galaxy will face, but none bigger than their opening day opponents. 2021 MLS Cup Champions, NYCFC, will be the first ones up in 2022, luckily, the G’s get the champs on our field. Nothing says, ‘we’re still the MLS gold standard, and we’re back’ like snatching three points from the defending champions on match day one.

Eastern Expansion : @CHA 3/5

Galaxy hit the road after hosting the defending champions, to take on expansion side, Charlotte FC. The match will be the home opener for Charlotte, which always proves tricky for a road side. Depending on how the Galaxy opener goes, this could be a match where they look to continue building momentum on, or looking to get their first win of the season. Either way, Charlotte FC would love nothing more than to take down a club like the Galaxy, to open up their new home.

Cali Clásico : @SJ 6/25 , vs SJ 7/13

While it may have gotten slightly overshadowed by the arrival of the other LA soccer club, this is still one of the bigger rivalry matches for the Galaxy. The fact these two matches are so close together, makes it all the more entertaining. A mid-season clash means this could end being a significant pair of matches in the landscape of a wild Western Conference.

There you have it! The 2022 season is only a couple of months away, and this is the start of what will be one of the more memorable years in MLS. As the league continues to grow, and as last season proved, as the conference continues to strengthen, Galaxy have their work cut out for them if they plan on returning to the gold standard levels we all expect from them.

