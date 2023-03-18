Dominant draw: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

After a tough start to the season on the road, LA Galaxy were at home for the first time in 2023. The squad came into tonight looking to get on track and get into the win column for the first time in the new campaign. The G’s were playing host to Vancouver Whitecaps, who themselves were looking for their first win of the season as well.

The visitors got off to a hot start, reaching into their bag of tricks early on. In the 12th minute, the Whitecaps earned a free kick from a threatening position outside the box, and they pulled off a nifty set piece play that resulted in a frozen LA defense, and a Tristan Blackmon header for the early lead.

.@WhitecapsFC take the lead off the set piece! pic.twitter.com/u3kAIjotUa — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2023

Galaxy thought they had an equalizer about ten minutes later, courtesy of an excellent shot from the new star in town, Puig, but VAR determined it was not to be. They didn't quit though, and with the help of ten minutes of added time to close out the half, they got the goal they were searching for before the break. Raheem Edwards put a nice cross into the box, and the Vancouver keeper couldn’t get a hold on it, as it spilled to Kelvin Leerdam who poked it home for the equalizer.

We're back in it! ✨



Kelvin Leerdam with the equalizer before the half pic.twitter.com/VmxsrgX0QX — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 19, 2023

The second half was filled with even more chances for the home side. Twice it looked like they had a winner on their hands, but both times the goals were disallowed for infractions. Galaxy did well to find the opportunities, finishing the match with 17 shots, but they couldn’t finish consistently enough to come away with the three points. The frustrating thing about this match, is the Galaxy outplayed the visitors a majority of the match but, much like last season, can’t finish the chances they create. The team continues to miss Chicharito, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury and has yet to make his 2023 debut with the squad.

The search for the first win of the season continues next weekend, with the team hitting the road once again, against Portland Timbers. It’s still early in the season, but getting into the win column is quickly becoming a necessity for this LA side.

What do you think of tonight’s draw? Leave a comment below!