Surviving the siege: Sporting KC 0, LA Galaxy 0

After the tough opener on the road to start the season, LA Galaxy would have to try to win their first of 2023, away from LA once again, this time going up against Sporting KC. The team would once again be without Chicharito, who is out recovering from an hamstring injury. SKC would be no easy task, as the home side was looking for their first win of the season as well, having lost their opener and settled for a draw last week.

The first half of the match didn't go the LA would have liked. The good news is they were able to keep most of the possession for the first half. They controlled the ball decent enough, and avoided critical mistakes, but couldn't really get their attack going. They finished the half with 55% possession, but were only able to get off one shot the entire half.

Sporting KC, on the other hand, didn't need possession. They finished the half with a whopping 17 shots, with eight on target. To be fair, only about three of those really threatened the Galaxy, but the home side was most definitely on the front foot to start the match. The G’s were able to withstand all the pressure, and got to the halftime break without giving up a goal which is something that might not have been said last season. Still, even going into the break level at no goals, LA needed to come out stronger for the second half if they were to come away with all three points.

Galaxy must have had a good talk at the break, because they indeed came out stronger for the second 45. While they only managed two more shots in the opening 15 minutes, they were threatening looks. Not only that, but the team felt different. Not just possessing to possess, but incorporating attacking football with it.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to find the breakthrough goal. The silver lining is that despite giving Sporting KC 30 — yes, 30 — shots at the goal, they were able to hold them scoreless, heading back to LA with points split. Normally, you'd talk about a home-opener being just what a team that’s struggling out the gates, needs. However, with the recent events and performances, it wouldn't surprise if we see a less than frantic atmosphere at Dignity Health Sports Park. Regardless, The G’s need to start finding their winning ways, and a match at home could be the jump needed to get this engine going.

What do you think about the match? Excited for the home opener? Leave a comment below!