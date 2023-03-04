Despair in Dallas: FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

After having their originally planned opener rained out, LA Galaxy hit the road to open up the season in Texas, against FC Dallas. The great news was, there was no chance of this match being postponed, so the season could start as planned this time. The not so great news, the team hasn't won in Dallas since 2015. With consistency being the biggest goal of 2023, Galaxy sure needed a win to start the season off on the right foot.

Season 28, Match No. 1. VAMOS ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/v4fTZcklVB — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 5, 2023

As is almost always the case when it comes to the first match of the season, Galaxy started off slow. They did well to find some chances early, but nothing too threatening until the moment they were able to break through the Dallas defense. In the 35th minute, a great pass from Efrain Álvarez found Leerdam. The latter smashed the ball across the front of the goal, where Dejan Joveljić was able to get a toe on it and direct it into the back of the net for the lead as half approached.

Unfortunately, Galaxy couldn't quite make it to the half with the lead. With a last gasp effort in the final seconds of the first half, some poor defending let down the G’s. A long ball over the top found an Paul Arriola in the box, who was able to draw Bond out of the box, before finding Alan Velasco who was able to get just enough on it to bring it even before the break.

Alan Velasco found the equalizer on the stroke of halftime. #DTID pic.twitter.com/QiW7pSLwnr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 5, 2023

It didn't get much better for the visitors in the second half. FC Dallas found their rhythm and it wasn't long before they took the lead. Some great passing, and lackluster defending from LA, ended with Jesus Ferreira tapping in his first of the season to give his side the lead early in the second half.

That dude @Jesusfcd27 has his first goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/ZDbCAtGPSX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 5, 2023

Dallas didn't take their foot off the gas, as they added a third shortly after taking the lead. Jesus Ferriera was able to — far too easily in our humble opinion — find space in the box before getting behind the defense just as a pass found him mid-run. All that was left was a cool finish for the brace, extending the lead for FCD in the 63rd minute.

Three would be more than enough for Dallas, as they were able to bounce back from their own season-opening loss last week, to get the win at home against LA Galaxy. For the G’s they turn their attention to next week. The squad remains on the road as they face off against Sporting KC. Still plenty of time left in the season, but this was far from the start LA wanted. Now we see how they respond when faced with adversity this early in the season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!