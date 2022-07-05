Alex Morgan scores brace to open Concacaf W Championship

Alex Morgan’s hot 2022 continued on Monday, as the forward scored the opening two goals for the U.S. Women’s National Team in the opening game of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship against Haiti, which ended in a 3-0 win for the U.S.

Morgan’s first goal came off a nifty flick in the box...

GOAL USA!!!



Nothing you can do about an Alex Morgan touch #USAvHAI | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/OFZwvfpxQP — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 4, 2022

...and then her second was a header to give the Americans some breathing room:

She is on fire!



Alex Morgan has her second of the day. pic.twitter.com/L5dgS2r4w4 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 4, 2022

The brace gives Morgan 17 goals for club and country so far this year. That appears to be her best-ever mark dating back to 2013, remarkably.

On the bright side, her club team, San Diego Wave FC, got a 2-1 win on Sunday without Morgan and several other key players, and here she is putting in meaningful performances for her country, too. You absolutely love to see it, all of it.

