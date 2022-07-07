LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. CF Montréal

There was a time, when Rayan Raveloson first came to the LA Galaxy, when he was on fire. He scored in several games, and essentially looked like a find. This game against Montreal harkened back to that time period — he even ended the game at striker!!! And boy did he pay back Vanney for deciding to finally play him more forward. When he is freed of defensive responsibilities it gives him more time to roam and make late runs, and it frees Delgado to be less complicated.

What helped the midfield’s positioning was the decision to finally…FINALLY start the game with two forwards. Fans have been calling for this, and it turns out they were right. This leant the Galaxy more balance up top, and enabled the fullbacks to get forward more often. While this did catch the Galaxy out of position upfield a few times in the first half, Montreal didn’t put away the chances they got, and the Galaxy never looked back.

In addition, LA had truly great pressure to start the game, stripping Montreal left and right. One of those takeaways led to a goal. Not to mention the Galaxy had several decent counters on breakaways spearheaded by Grandsir and Edwards.

This was a complete team performance, something that was sorely needed, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with Bale and LAFC next. To win 4-0 against a leading team in the Eastern Conference is making a statement.

Bring on El Tráfico. Greg Vanney you’re starting two forwards, right? Same lineup. RIGHT?!

Player Ratings

Excellent

Rayan Raveloson - missed a gaping wide goal mouth with a header in the 4th minute. Didn’t miss in the second half, a nice late run connected with Araujo’s pass for a goal. Nearly set up Chicharito in the 66th minute with a through ball. He was a classic striker on his second goal — great positioning, great finish. He played higher up the pitch and it paid dividends. Man of the Match

- missed a gaping wide goal mouth with a header in the 4th minute. Didn’t miss in the second half, a nice late run connected with Araujo’s pass for a goal. Nearly set up Chicharito in the 66th minute with a through ball. He was a classic striker on his second goal — great positioning, great finish. He played higher up the pitch and it paid dividends. Julian Araujo - didn’t close down his man in the 6th minute, and Montreal should have scored off the subsequent cross. Sent in a great cross that caused havoc in the 13th minute. Perfect cross and assist on Raveloson’s first goal, and a secondary assist on Raveloson’s second goal. We haven’t seen this highly rated Julian in a long time. He finally showed up.

- didn’t close down his man in the 6th minute, and Montreal should have scored off the subsequent cross. Sent in a great cross that caused havoc in the 13th minute. Perfect cross and assist on Raveloson’s first goal, and a secondary assist on Raveloson’s second goal. We haven’t seen this highly rated Julian in a long time. He finally showed up. Raheem Edwards - started a breakaway with a stellar pass, and sent in a gorgeous cross to Chicharito in the 30th minute. Defensively stellar as well.

Good

Chicharito - great run and finish on the Galaxy’s first goal. Blocked shot off a lovely Edwards cross in the 30th minute.

- great run and finish on the Galaxy’s first goal. Blocked shot off a lovely Edwards cross in the 30th minute. Dejan Joveljić - should have closed down his man in the 25th minute, didn’t prevent a long distance shot on goal. Earned a penalty to end the half, and scored the penalty.

- should have closed down his man in the 25th minute, didn’t prevent a long distance shot on goal. Earned a penalty to end the half, and scored the penalty. Sacha Kljestan - in his first return to action in ages, sent in a backheeled cheeky assist. Fantastic vision.

- in his first return to action in ages, sent in a backheeled cheeky assist. Fantastic vision. Séga Coulibaly - solid, good game in his first start post injury. Hoping he didn’t reinjure himself.

- solid, good game in his first start post injury. Hoping he didn’t reinjure himself. Derrick Williams - left for dead in the 6th minute by Quioto, but luckily the striker skied his shot. Good clearance in the 37th minute, and a great step up clearance to end the half. Important interception in the 64th minute with a slide.

- left for dead in the 6th minute by Quioto, but luckily the striker skied his shot. Good clearance in the 37th minute, and a great step up clearance to end the half. Important interception in the 64th minute with a slide. Efraín Álvarez - fantastic headed assist to Chicharito for LA’s first goal. Bit of a turnover machine to start the second half, then subbed.

- fantastic headed assist to Chicharito for LA’s first goal. Bit of a turnover machine to start the second half, then subbed. Mark Delgado - earned a yellow card for preventing a breakaway with a flailing arm in the 27th minute. That said, capably played the defensive midfielder spot behind Rayan.

- earned a yellow card for preventing a breakaway with a flailing arm in the 27th minute. That said, capably played the defensive midfielder spot behind Rayan. Samuel Grandsir - secondary assist on the Galaxy’s first goal. Whiffed on a rebound in the 13th minute, shooting wide (he should have taken the shot on his left foot). Just missed Chicharito and Dejan on a breakaway in the 29th minute.

- secondary assist on the Galaxy’s first goal. Whiffed on a rebound in the 13th minute, shooting wide (he should have taken the shot on his left foot). Just missed Chicharito and Dejan on a breakaway in the 29th minute. Daniel Aguirre - first contribution was a squared pass that almost caused an own goal. Second contribution was a gorgeous secondary assist on Raveloson’s goal.

Okay

Jonathan Bond - great save on a point blank shot in the 11th minute, pushing the ball wide. Wandered out of net too late in the 41st minute, lucky to not be punished.

- great save on a point blank shot in the 11th minute, pushing the ball wide. Wandered out of net too late in the 41st minute, lucky to not be punished. Víctor Vázquez - nothing much in his time on the pitch. The Galaxy didn’t need him!

- nothing much in his time on the pitch. The Galaxy didn’t need him! Kevin Leerdam - nothing notable

- nothing notable Nick DePuy - late sub

Poor

The Galaxy won 4-0. No one belongs in here!

What do you think? Leave a comment below!