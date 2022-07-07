Douglas Costa to miss El Tráfico

LA Galaxy midfielder, Douglas Costa, is set to miss one of the biggest matches of the season this weekend while he serves another match suspension. The suspension stems from the Minnesota United match back on June 29th. The midfielder was caught using a little too much elbow in his attempt at the ball, catching the Minnesota player in the back of the head. You may have noticed Costa did not play in the team's recent 4-0 thumping of CF Montreal, as he was serving the first of what is now a two match suspension as a result of the incident.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

The additional match suspension means Costa will miss out on the next chapter of El Tráfico as the team makes the short trip to face off against rivals, LAFC, in their house. While you never want to go into a match missing players, especially one as big as this one, the team proved last time out that they are still capable of not only getting the result, but putting in a great performance. Costa will be available for selection when the team hosts San Jose Earthquakes, July 13th, another rivalry match for the Galaxy.

