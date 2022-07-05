Sacha Kljestan made his return to the LA Galaxy lineup on Monday in a 4-0 win over CF Montreal, hitting a beautiful assist on the game’s final goal after coming off the bench for 13 minutes of action.

But Kljestan, well known for his candid nature and willingness to be outspoken on issues of importance, ceded his time in the postgame press conference to talk about one topic in the aftermath of yet another mass shooting in the United States, this one at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Sacha Kljestan spoke on gun violence in the United States following tonight's match. pic.twitter.com/ZKMuTCQwJH — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 5, 2022

Kljestan’s comments in full:

I’m gonna keep this really brief and not answer any questions about the game. I’m not joking. I’m sick to my stomach about what’s happened in Illinois today. And I think we need to talk about gun control. You guys can write about the game if you want but I don’t really give a shit. It’s a sick, vicious cycle that keeps happening over and over and we’re doing nothing about it and it makes me sick. I don’t know Congress, Senators, if anyone sees this, do something. Our kids get shot up, and we say thoughts and prayers and it does nothing. And then we talk about it on social media and then it does nothing and then our government does nothing. And then someone gets shot up again. So it’s sick and it pisses me off and I’m like, I can’t even think about anything else. I don’t even know what to say. I’m not a politician, but I’m a human being and my kids, I fear for them when they go to school and then it pisses me off and I think if it doesn’t piss you off, and you don’t want new gun laws in this country, then there’s something wrong with you. So I guess that’s all I have to say. [Asked about recent Supreme Court decisions] That’s a whole other subject with their decision on New York and guns, it’s ridiculous that we have nine people that don’t really represent what the majority of Americans want making decisions, and then taking liberties away from women and putting everyone’s lives at risks by allowing these insane laws. [Asked about his kids’ awareness of mass shootings] Yeah, it’s sick, they tell me that they practice at school for if there is a shooter to come in. It’s sad.

At least seven people are reported dead and more than 30 injured by the mass shooting in Highland Park, the latest high profile act of gun terrorism in the United States. Coming off the back of the horrendous school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a terrorist’s acts and an incompetent law enforcement response combined to kill 21 people and wound 17 more, it truly is too much to bear. Here’s hoping those who can make meaningful, positive change are listening to the chorus of Americans alongside Kljestan and indeed, do something to end this blight in our country.