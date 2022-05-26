LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. LAFC

Kevin Cabral with a goal. Samuel Grandsir with two assists. Chicharito with a goal after WEEKS of nothing. Joveljić getting in on the action. Did I mention Kevin Cabral? The LA Galaxy finally got more from the Designated Player cast, and it resulted in a victory and advancement in the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday in a 3-1 result.

It helped that LAFC lost Vela pretty much at the start of the game, but the Galaxy took advantage. 17 shots, with 9 (NINE!) of them on goal. For a team that has been anemic in front of the net, that’s raining down chances.

Yes, the defense let in a late goal, but the game was over at that point. The excellent ratings below were finally fun to write, as well as selecting the man of the match.

The goals were all lovely finishes, in particular Chicharito’s counter attack goal. It literally feels like the Galaxy haven’t scored one of those in YEARS. Speed and pace on a counter? An incisive pass? Whaaaaa?

The defense also held LAFC to a grand total of one shot on goal.

It has to be noted that with Costa out injured, Grandsir provided two assists. Let’s see what he continues to do with starting time.

I’m just as amazed as you.

Player Ratings

Excellent

Kévin Cabral - I told him not to fall down after Sunday. Glad he ignored me. Great finish on his sliding goal. Earned a yellow card for a push right after. Sent in Grandsir for a secondary assist on the Galaxy’s second goal. Involved in the build up to the third goal as well. He had 11 duels and won 90% of them. Man of the Match

- I told him not to fall down after Sunday. Glad he ignored me. Great finish on his sliding goal. Earned a yellow card for a push right after. Sent in Grandsir for a secondary assist on the Galaxy’s second goal. Involved in the build up to the third goal as well. He had 11 duels and won 90% of them. Samuel Grandsir - nice cross that caused panic in the LAFC box in the 24th minute. Sent in another pass to Chicharito in the 36th minute that should have been an assist. Third time the charm on his great cross for an assist. Followed up that beauty with another fantastic cross for his second assist.

- nice cross that caused panic in the LAFC box in the 24th minute. Sent in another pass to Chicharito in the 36th minute that should have been an assist. Third time the charm on his great cross for an assist. Followed up that beauty with another fantastic cross for his second assist. Dejan Joveljić - Great touch to ensure the ball hit the back of the net on the Galaxy’s third goal. Great supersub to have.

- Great touch to ensure the ball hit the back of the net on the Galaxy’s third goal. Great supersub to have. Chicharito - Flatfooted on a pass from Grandsir in the 36th minute. Earned a yellow card for a move that sent an LAFC player flying (and began a fight). Absolutely stunning finish on the Galaxy’s second goal. Sent Álvarez in on goal in the 68th minute with a chipped pass.

Good

Raheem Edwards - good shoulder to shoulder defense prevented Vela from taking a shot in the 10th minute. Got back to his assisting ways with a pass (shot?) across the front of goal in the 81st minute.

- good shoulder to shoulder defense prevented Vela from taking a shot in the 10th minute. Got back to his assisting ways with a pass (shot?) across the front of goal in the 81st minute. Julian Araujo - set up Vázquez with a nice pass in the 16th minute. 3 key passes.

- set up Vázquez with a nice pass in the 16th minute. 3 key passes. Mark Delgado - picked up a yellow for a foul in the 10th minute. Good interception in the box in the 78th minute. His won duel percentage was 75%.

- picked up a yellow for a foul in the 10th minute. Good interception in the box in the 78th minute. His won duel percentage was 75%. Derrick Williams - his emergency tackle slides are great — another one in the 38th minute. Was his usual brick wall self.

- his emergency tackle slides are great — another one in the 38th minute. Was his usual brick wall self. Víctor Vázquez - tested the keeper after LAFC gave him too much space in the 16th minute. Cheeky behind the back pass to set up Samuel in the 29th minute that the left midfielder squandered. Sent Grandsir into space on LA’s first goal.

Okay

Rayan Raveloson - nice distribution, no major plays of note.

- nice distribution, no major plays of note. Nick DePuy - late to close down the cross on LAFC’s goal, but why he went out there instead of Araujo I don’t know.

- late to close down the cross on LAFC’s goal, but why he went out there instead of Araujo I don’t know. Jonathan Klinsmann - didn’t have much to do except pick the ball out of his net in the 85th minute. Wasn’t to blame on the goal.

- didn’t have much to do except pick the ball out of his net in the 85th minute. Wasn’t to blame on the goal. Efraín Álvarez - weak shot on a feed from Chicharito in the 68th minute.

- weak shot on a feed from Chicharito in the 68th minute. Jonathan Pérez - late sub.

Poor

Kevin Leerdam - caught in no man’s land along with Aguirre on LAFC’s goal.

- caught in no man’s land along with Aguirre on LAFC’s goal. Daniel Aguirre - lost his man on LAFC’s goal.

