San Diego Wave FC’s Alex Morgan voted NWSL Player of the Week

Alex Morgan has already posted her best-ever NWSL regular season in her career — in just 10 games. And after her latest performance for San Diego Wave FC, she is once again NWSL Player of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022 season, following a two-goal, one-assist game in San Diego’s 3-0 road win over Gotham FC.

Morgan has six goals and an assist this season in two games against Gotham. Unfortunately for her, Wave FC aren’t scheduled to play Gotham FC again in 2022.

This is Morgan’s second Player of the Week honor of the season, after capturing the Week 2 nod. As it stands, she continues to lead the league in scoring, with 11 goals in 10 regular season games, although she will be missing time in July while with the U.S. Women’s National Team. Hopefully she maintains her form and will hit the ground running when she’s back with San Diego. Congrats to her on the honor.

