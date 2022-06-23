Cali Clásico rescheduled for September

Well, if you had plans to escape the incoming heatwave in Los Angeles by taking in the Cali Clásico, you'll need new plans. Both LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the match that was set for this weekend, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24.

Cali Clásico Update



https://t.co/EzGQx1h2xx pic.twitter.com/cyToPpyg5m — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 23, 2022

Stanford University has been experiencing a power outage due to an equipment failure caused by the nearby Edgewood Fire. Further details for the Sept. 24 match will be announced at a later date. Per the San Jose Earthquakes, all tickets purchased for the match will carry over to the future date. While that may throw a wrench in some plans, it isn't all bad. As mentioned tickets will carry over, so no need to worry there, and this provides a chance to possibly take in other parts of the Bay Area! Or, you know, hit the local beaches and soak up the sun instead. Either way, stay safe and hydrate!

The Galaxy return to MLS action when the club plays host to Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, June 29. The June 29 match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will feature a local television broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet.