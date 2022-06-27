Taylor Kornieck makes USWNT debut, scores debut international goal

Taylor Kornieck has been having a fantastic 2022 season so far with NWSL expansion side San Diego Wave FC, and she earned a full call-up to the U.S. Women’s National Team for the upcoming Concacaf W Championship and two warm-up friendlies, despite never previously making an appearance at senior level.

Well, she showed why she deserved the call on Friday, when she came off the bench in the 73rd minute in a friendly against Colombia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and scored the game’s final goal in a 3-0 victory.

Her goal came in the 90th minute off a free kick, as she headed in Megan Rapinoe’s dead ball service.

Double check our math, but @taylorkornieck has scored in 100% of the #USWNT matches she's appeared in pic.twitter.com/wb22ii7rKc — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 26, 2022

It was an even more special occasion for Kornieck, who played NCAA soccer at nearby University of Colorado.

The towering midfielder was clearly hyped up about her debut.

First cap ✅

First goal✅



I have no words. So incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and truly a night I will never forget. Thank you CO!! pic.twitter.com/GvFRu4nG6E — Taylor Kornieck (@taylorkornieck) June 26, 2022

And club and country teammate Alex Morgan, who has built quite the partnership with Kornieck, was unsurprisingly supportive of the debutant’s performance.

Congrats to Taylor on the banner night and hopefully there’s much more where that came from.

