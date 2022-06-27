The NWSL announced their Team of the Month for June 2022 on Monday, and once again, three San Diego Wave FC players made the cut: forward Alex Morgan, midfielder Taylor Kornieck and defender Naomi Girma.

Give it up for the June NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by @mastercard#AllTheAction — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 27, 2022

All three players were voted to the first Team of the Month this season as well, and the voting panel (full disclosure: I am a member of the voting panel) recognized San Diego once again as the team stays atop the league standings through two months of the regular season.

The Wave were undefeated in June, albeit with a 1W-0L-3D record. Morgan scored five goals and an assist in June for San Diego, to keep her place atop the Golden Boot standings, with 11 goals in the season to date. Kornieck had two goals and one assist in the month, and both Morgan and Kornieck had a Player of the Week honor. Girma remained a rock on the backline, helping the team to one clean sheet while she played a full 90 in each match.

While no San Diego player won an individual award for the month of June, the recognition on the Team of the Month highlights how well this trio has been playing so far this season. Congrats to Naomi, Taylor and Alex and long may the great form continue.

