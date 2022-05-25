How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, 2022 U.S. Open Cup

A new competition but the LA Galaxy hope it will be the same old El Trafico rivalry on Wednesday, when they host LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

The Galaxy are coming off a dispiriting 3-0 home loss in league play to the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. Somewhat similar to their recent loss at home against FC Dallas, the Texas team grabbed the lead early and pretty much controlled the game from there. It seems like it was a real wakeup call for LA, but of course, they’ll need to actually wake up and start picking up results soon. And in fact, while they’ve won their previous two Open Cup games this year, neither performance, both against lower league opposition, has been especially convincing and arguably led to more questions than anything.

LAFC, meanwhile, had been wobbling lately but most recently beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 in regular season action in Ohio on Saturday. Carlos Vela has scored a goal in each of the last two games, including the winner against the Crew, and LAFC are back atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. But this is a different competition, and we know they have some bad mojo against the Galaxy in DHSP.

The Galaxy have never lost at home against LAFC, and they generally step up in a big way in El Trafico. LAFC tend to struggle in this fixture, including earlier this season in MLS play, and the Galaxy usually win the mental battle. But this is a winner takes all scenario — there will be a winner, and they will advance to the quarterfinals, while the loser is eliminated from the Open Cup, so the stakes are very high for this one. Expect both teams to bring out their top available lineups and let it roll. Bring it on!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Sacha Kljestan (hip) — OUT

Eriq Zavaleta (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ryan Hollingshead (knee) — OUT

Latif Blessing (knee/ankle) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LA and LAFC will be streamed in the United States on ESPN+ (it is not on local blackout). The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow minutes later.

