Galactic letdown: LA Galaxy 1, FC Dallas 3

After avoiding the near-upset in their latest U.S. Open Cup match, LA Galaxy were back at home and ready for MLS action against FC Dallas. The two teams came into the match even on points (19), and at third and fourth place respectively, so this was an early chance for the G’z to separate themselves among the top of the table. Unfortunately, it was the visitors who came out firing and got off to a big lead early. One they wouldn’t relent, beating the Galaxy 1-3.

Starts to matches haven't been kind to Galaxy over the last month, with the team slipping back into old habits with slow starts to matches. They did it again at home, and FC Dallas made them pay early. After outrunning his defender, Jader Obrian put in a nifty cross across the box where Jesus Ferreira was waiting. The striker tapped in the easy chance on an empty net, giving his side the early lead.

Chaos reigned supreme shortly after, when an apparent Galaxy goal, that was either in the back of the net or millimeters on the line, was ruled no-goal. What’s worse, the play wasn't even sent to video review, despite being as close as close could be. LA wasn't happy, and in the madness of the moment, Dallas scored a second goal.

They would continue to take advantage of the pure insanity that ensued, and shortly found themselves with another open net after Bond came out of the box and whiffed on a ball. Ferreira tapped it in and suddenly the G’z were down three goals and went into the halftime break wondering, what the hell just happened?

With all the work to do in the final 45, the team brought on the man with the hot foot, Dejan Joveljić. However, it was Douglas Costa who put on the goal of the night, tapping into the Dodgers energy with a perfect slider for the goal. The free kick was a masterclass in striking, with Costa putting on a ball that went around the wall, and nestled into the corner for the goal to pull one back in the midway through the half.

That would be the only goal scored by LA this match, as they fell at home, 3-1. In fairness, even with the controversy, FCD outplayed LA from kick-off. Galaxy have lost two of their last five, and nearly lost a big one on the road in the U.S. Open Cup. Given the trend we saw around this time last season, you'd be forgiven for getting nervous. No rest for the wicked either, with the team hitting the road to Minnesota, to take on Minnesota United this Wednesday on a short turnaround. The team will be looking to turn around this stretch of matches, and get back to winning ways in stylish fashion.

