How to Watch Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

Hope you or your mother loves the LA Galaxy, because the team is in action for a Mother’s Day afternoon clash, when they will take on Austin FC in Texas.

The Galaxy are coming off a sluggish 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake last week. Turns out, the team didn’t get their usual prep time because of a late bus and as Sacha Kljestan pointed out, the VAR decision that chalked off Dejan Joveljić’s late equalizer was a reverse situation of the late call overturning LAFC’s equalizer that helped the Galaxy win El Trafico. You win some, you lose some, and frankly, LA didn’t play well at all in Utah, so a loss was not undeserved.

Austin, meanwhile, are on a roll, on a four-game winning streak in league play and six unbeaten altogether in the regular season. They most recently came from behind to beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in Houston last week, with Sebastian Driussi on a roll to open the season, the playmaker looking like a contender for the MLS Golden Boot this season. Austin seem like a much improved team over last year, and they can’t be taken lightly. At the same time, they’ve had the easiest schedule to open the season, so there’s some skepticism that they can truly hang at the top of the standings. It will be up to them to beat the good teams, too.

So this is a good test for both teams. Both LA and Austin are looking for a good statement win around the 1⁄ 3 mark of the season and if they want that, they’ll need to be close to their best. The Galaxy haven’t quite had that lately, so this will be a great measuring stick.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Victor Vazquez (upper leg) — OUT

Austin FC:

Freddy Kleemann (knee) — OUT

Brad Stuver (knee laceration) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LA are (+195), Austin are (+140) and a draw is at (+255). Once again, it’s a toss-up, and with the Galaxy a bit shaky on the road of late, it makes sense they need to show some more away from DHSP.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and Austin will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 4 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 4:25 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!