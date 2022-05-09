LA Galaxy’s Mark Delgado named to MLS Team of the Week

The LA Galaxy pulled off one of the best results of the MLS weekend, and no surprise, they had representation on the Week 10 MLS Team of the Week, with game-winner Mark Delgado getting the honor for the G’s.

Delgado scored the only goal in a 1-0 road win for LA over Austin FC on Sunday. Delgado’s first goal for the club came in the 6th minute, from way downtown, to hush the Austin crowd. And behind a good defensive performance from Delgado and the crew, it was enough to hold up for the victory.

Delgado is a newcomer to the Galaxy this season, but the MLS veteran, still just 26, has vast experience in the league and he’s absolutely helped raise the team’s level this season. He won’t score a ton of goals, but he may turn out to be the most important addition to the team come season’s end.

Congrats to Mark on the Team of the Week selection and long may this run of good form continue.

