How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy will look to stay ahead of FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings, as the teams meet on Saturday in MLS regular season play at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy escaped a tough road test in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday against Cal United Strikers. Despite going down early, Galaxy were able to overcome the upset-minded home side, and come away with the 3-2 win. Debutant Owen Lambe scored a goal in his first appearance as a member of the Galaxy, and Dejan Joveljić netted a brace converting two penalties, one the game-deciding third goal.

Dallas, meanwhile are out of the Open Cup, after falling 4-2 against Sporting Kansas City on the road on Tuesday. Despite taking a 2-0 lead on the night, Dallas allowed Sporting to tie up the game, only for the hosts to get a Dallas own goal and an insurance tally in the 30-minute extra time period. That may force head coach Nico Estevez to rotate his lineup some with the additional playing time midweek. Aside from that, FCD are flying in league play, unbeaten in their last eight games, the longest active streak in the league.

These teams are 3rd and 4th in the West, respectively, tied on points with the Galaxy notching one more win so far in regular season play. This is a good test for both teams, both coming off midweek exertions and looking to push through to become contenders in MLS this year. We’ll see who comes out ahead.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

FC Dallas:

Jose Martinez (health and safety protocols) — OUT

Maarten Paes (health and safety protocols) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday evening, LA are (-125), FCD are (+360) and a draw is at (+280). The Galaxy are pretty big favorites at home, can they come through with the result to match it?

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Dallas will be televised locally on Spectrum Sportsnet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:38 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!