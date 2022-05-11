How to Watch California United Strikers FC vs. LA Galaxy, 2022 U.S. Open Cup

The LA Galaxy’s quest in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup continues Wednesday, when they head down to Irvine to take on NISA outfit California United Strikers FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in the Round of 32.

The Galaxy are fresh off a weekend victory, a hard-fought 1-0 road win over Austin FC. Riding Mark Delgado’s early golazo for three points, that performance showed LA’s defense is playing genuinely well this season, but their attack has fallen out of rhythm of late. They can still scrap for goals, but the gilt-edged chances have gotten pretty limited. Still, they’re picking up results more often than not and the amount of fight they’re showing should not be discounted.

Meanwhile, Cal United Strikers are unbeaten to start their season across all competitions. In NISA play, they sit atop the West Division with a 4W-0L-2D record. Omar Nuño is tied atop the scoring charts in the league in the earlygoing. And then they’ve been unbeaten in Open Cup play, obviously, entering in the 2nd round and beating amateur side San Fernando Valley FC 5-0, before notching the upset over USL League 1 side FC Tucson 2-1 in the 3rd round.

Obviously Cal United Strikers are playing with house money here, but with several players with USL Championship experience previously and playing in the Southern California soccer hotbed, we know they can’t be discounted out of hand. And while the Galaxy won their 3rd round game in the USOC, it was a narrow 1-0 win at home, albeit against a USL Championship opponent, San Diego Loyal. Obviously the Galaxy will be expected to advance, but they’ll have to show up and actually beat their opponent to ensure passage to the next round. If not, then California United Strikers could keep their long-shot dream alive at least one more round. We’ll see what happens!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Victor Vazquez (upper leg) — OUT

Cal United Strikers:

N/A

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LA and Cal United Strikers FC will be streamed in the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow minutes later.

