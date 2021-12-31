The best of LAG Confidential in 2021

Well, 2021 was a year, was it not? The LA Galaxy had some good times, some not so good times, and the world kept turning, somehow. You could say this year was in a broad way much like the Galaxy’s season — reasons for optimism, feelings of hope, and then that kind of faded away, slowly.
Perhaps 2022 will be better, for all of us. Before we look ahead to what will hopefully be a much better year, let’s take one final look back at what ye olde soccer site offered in the year that was:
- Greg Vanney the right choice to be LA Galaxy head coach: Well, we’ll see if my take holds up to the test of time, but I still stand by my assessment that Vanney was the top choice to manage the Galaxy and it was the right move. Fingers crossed...
- One instant way to improve LA Galaxy? Speed up the play: Let’s consider this a “work in progress,” but after ponderous play under Guillermo Barros Schelotto, LA needed to speed things up in Vanney’s first season.
- Chicharito calls for media, fans to remember human side of athletes: Listening to Chicharito admitting he was coming off a rough 2020 on and off the field reminded me of a Galaxy legend who also publicized the need to prioritize mental health for all, including elite athletes.
- Araujo ‘needed that LAFC game’ to shake off early-season blues: Julian Araujo put together a monster 2021, and he showed just how much of a Galaxy guy he is at heart, as he fully admitted El Trafico stoked the fires in the way he needed.
- Pressure making diamond of Kevin Cabral? LAG Confidential added a new staff writer this year! While it was an up-and-down season for Cabral, much like the Galaxy as a whole, but there were signs in the middle of the season that the Young DP was starting to come to grips with MLS, which Trebor covered well here.
- It appears the LA Galaxy have finally hit a wall in 2021: This came in September and unfortunately, if foreshadowed the long collapse to end the season.
- Landon Donovan gets day he deserves as statue is unveiled: I like to think this is both a tribute to the legend but also a moment to reflect on just how freaking hard it is to cast faces in bronze.
- Story time, with Sacha Kljestan: We weren’t planning on writing about a random media availability with Kljestan, but the guy is an engaging chat, and his memories of winning the Belgian league title against the odds was too good for Trebor not to write up. Maybe next year he can will it to happen with the G’s.
- LA Galaxy miss playoffs in final minutes of 2021 season: Not fond to look back on this one, but once again Decision Day was a total bear for the Galaxy, and here’s how it went down.
- Chatting with San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney: By the way, LAG Confidential is covering the newest NWSL team! Here, we chatted with the expansion side’s manager ahead of the inaugural season, and her insight on recruiting players and scouting the wild world of NCAA soccer was quite interesting.
Thanks for reading this year! Happy New Year, and see you in 2022!
