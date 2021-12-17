LA Galaxy re-sign midfielder Sacha Kljestan

The LA Galaxy announced this week they have re-signed midfielder Sacha Kljestan to a new contract for the 2022 season. Kljestan was out of contract but it appeared the parties were going to come together for one more go-around next year, and so it’s come to pass.

“We are pleased to bring back Sacha, who provides a wealth of experience to our group and adds depth and leadership to our midfield position,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “He’s one of the most experienced players to have ever played in Major League Soccer and our club will continue to benefit with him on and off the pitch.”

Kljestan has made 46 MLS regular-season appearances to date for the Galaxy across two seasons, scoring five goals and an assist, while splitting his time between starting and coming off the bench.

Now 36, Kljestan is no longer at his peak, but he has an unusual versatility in midfield, is able to come off the bench and make a difference, and appears to be one of the most vocal leaders on the Galaxy squad. They need glue guys, and with fellow veterans Jonathan dos Santos and Sebastian Lletget departing this season, it’s little surprise that Kljestan is coming back, for his intangible qualities first and foremost.

