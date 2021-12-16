LA Galaxy trade Sebastian Lletget to New England Revolution

In a real “changing of the guard” moment on Thursday, the LA Galaxy officially announced they have traded midfielder Sebastian Lletget to the New England Revolution. In return, they will receive $300,000 in allocation money in 2022, $200,000 in allocation money in 2023, and up to $800,000 in allocation money on top of that depending on Lletget’s performance with the Revs.

Lletget, 29, joined the Galaxy during the 2015 season and was the longest-tenured player on the roster until his trade. In seven seasons he made 177 appearances across all competitions for the Galaxy, scoring 30 goals and 28 assists. A versatile player who was willing to play whereever the Galaxy coaches needed him, he also was one of the few MLS players to maintain his spot on the U.S. Men’s National Team after current coach Gregg Berhalter came aboard.

For my money, I think Lletget was a good pro and well-liked at the club, but the Galaxy played him as a two-way midfielder too often. In an era when the club struggled to find more than one consistent scorer throughout his tenure, had he been used as more of an attacker, as he is with the USMNT, he probably would have been a bigger star and contributor than he was. But we’ll never know, and we’ll see what happens for him in New England. Best wishes to him moving forward. And now LA have cleared a bunch of salary space and picked up a tidy sum of allocation money, so time to go shopping.

