LA Galaxy trade Daniel Steres to Houston Dynamo

The LA Galaxy announced on Sunday, with the MLS trade window open, they have traded defender Daniel Steres to the Houston Dynamo, in exchange for the Dynamo’s third-round pick in the upcoming MLS SuperDraft (No. 60 overall). Additionally, the Galaxy announced they will retain a portion of Steres’ budget charge on their accounts for 2022.

Steres, 31, signed with the first team ahead of the 2016 season from LA Galaxy II, which he had captained the previous two seasons. The Burbank native had previously been on the Seattle Sounders roster and played in the USL Pro for the Wilmington Hammerheads.

Thank You, Daniel#LAGalaxy acquire third-round pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft from @HoustonDynamo in exchange for @Dsteres44 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 12, 2021

Ultimately, Steres was the second-longest tenured player on the Galaxy roster, behind only Sebastian Lletget, and the dynamic was rather curious for the player through the ups and downs at LA for several years: Coach after coach brought in player after player to replace him in central defense, and yet Steres remained a steady presence in the back throughout. While his time on the field tapered off in 2021 under head coach Greg Vanney, he still played over 1,000 minutes and was often LA’s best center back in his tenure with the club.

All told, Steres played 140 regular-season games with the Galaxy and an additional five playoff games. Now, with the Dynamo he may get a chance to find a team where he can play more and possibly get more appreciation for his steady game.

Best of luck to Daniel at the Dynamo and beyond.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.