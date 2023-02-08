LA Galaxy transfer Carlos Harvey to Phoenix Rising FC

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday they have transferred midfielder Carlos Harvey to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC. The transfer fee received was undisclosed, but the Galaxy noted they will retain a sell-on percentage if Harvey is sold on by Phoenix.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his time and contributions with the Galaxy and we wish him the best as he continues his career with Phoenix,” said LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney in a team statement.

Thank you, Carlos



The #LAGalaxy transfer Carlos Harvey to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC.



https://t.co/50u8oIF1ry | @kinecta pic.twitter.com/MHEFNf7QA7 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 7, 2023

The 23-year-old Harvey originally joined the Galaxy organization in 2019, first playing a season for LA Galaxy II on loan from Panamanian power Tauro FC, where he looked like a star in the making in the USL Championship. Joining the Galaxy first team in 2020, Harvey divided his time between MLS and USL Championship play, making 10 total MLS appearances across three seasons, plus 55 appearances for Los Dos, scoring six goals and one assist from a defensive midfield position.

But the writing seemed to be on the wall for Harvey’s future, despite remaining under contract with LA. In 2022, he played one competitive minute for the first team all season, coming off the bench in the U.S. Open Cup, and with Vanney not giving him a path to playing time, and Los Dos headed to MLS Next Pro this season, a player who is definitely good enough for the USL Championship really seemed like he needed a fresh start. Coming off a characteristically poor season but perennially a power in the league, Phoenix seems like a logical move for the player.

At most, the transfer fee here the Galaxy received is in the low five figures, plus the sell-on percentage, but LA will clear his salary off the books and free up an international slot, as the club looks to upgrade the roster ahead of the transfer embargo later this summer. Best wishes to Carlos in the next phase of his career.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.