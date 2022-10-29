LA Galaxy 2022 Player Postmortem: Carlos Harvey

Carlos Harvey returned for his fourth season with the LA Galaxy organization in 2022, his third as a first-team player.

The Panamanian seemed like a player on the rise a few years back, with real potential for the future, as his performances in the USL Championship for LA Galaxy II were drawing major attention around the league and it looked like he could make the leap to MLS, as a full international at a tender age.

But after seeing limited minutes for the first team under Greg Vanney in 2021, Harvey’s prospects became even murkier this year, as he made a single cameo for the first team, coming off the bench in stoppage time of the U.S. Open Cup win over NISA side Cal United Strikers FC in May.

Here are Harvey’s competitive stats with the first team in 2022:

Carlos Harvey LA Galaxy 2022 Statistics 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Regular Season 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Open Cup 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Aside from running onto the pitch once with the first team, Harvey again logged minutes with Los Dos, making 19 league appearances (14 starts) in 2022. As a defensive midfielder, he’s not going to fill up the basic stat sheet, although he scored one goal, and no one player determines wins and losses, much less for a reserve team, but Galaxy II had a 7W-10L-2D record this season when Harvey played.

It appears Harvey is out of contract at the end of the year, and I would be very surprised if he remains a Galaxy player next year. He’s still only 22, but he’s getting farther from the mix for playing time with the first team here, and I think the move for him is to go to another league, in Central America or possibly Colombia, and find some traction there. Maybe down the road, with more experience and if he matures as we thought his game would a few years back, he can come back up to MLS and give it a go again.

We’ll see what the future brings for Carlos Harvey, but for now he’s a young midfielder still looking for a full breakthrough.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.