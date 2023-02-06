Noble Okello trialing with LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy played their first preseason game on Saturday in front of paying fans, falling 2-1 to New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Chicharito had the Galaxy goal and Douglas Costa had a chance to tie the game at the end from the penalty spot, but his attempt was saved. Hopefully those are not omens for more penalty issues for LA in 2023.

Among the lineup info, only one surprise name was listed, that of midfielder Noble Okello. The 22-year-old appears to be on trial with the Galaxy, and he entered Saturday’s friendly in the 76th minute, seeing a bit of action while looking to earn a contract.

Okello is a Canada native, and you’ll probably be not very surprised to learn that he turned pro at Toronto FC under current head coach Greg Vanney. Starting with TFC’s reserve team Toronto FC II in late 2017, he signed an MLS contract in 2019 to feature for the first team. To date, he’s made 23 appearances in MLS with TFC, 14 starts, with one goal and one assist. In 2020, he went on loan to Danish side HB Køge, where he made 12 appearances, scoring one goal.

Okello is also an international, having picked up two senior caps for Canada since making his debut in 2020.

At the start of preseason, Okello was on trial with Inter Miami, and that appears not to have worked out, since he’s now with the Galaxy. Time will tell if he earns a contract and gets to work on a regular basis with Vanney again, this time for the Galaxy.

