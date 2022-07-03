How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

New month, temporary new-look San Diego Wave FC, who will be back in action after a short break when they host the Washington Spirit on Sunday in the teams’ first-ever meeting.

Prior to the bye week, San Diego most recently went to New Jersey to take on Gotham FC and blasted them 3-0. Alex Morgan had a great game again, with a brace, and Makenzy Doniak notched her first goal for the club. San Diego finished the second month of the regular season by still remaining atop the standings, but with five starters missing with extended international duty for most or all of July, including the most impactful players this season, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.

Washington are in a similar boat, however, with seven players called up to the United States for the Concacaf W Championship, so they’ll be missing even more starters. Before the break, they played Racing Louisville to a 2-2 draw that should have been a Spirit win. They’ve been struggling overall in the regular season, but much of that has come down to truly crazy fixture congestion and some ill-timed injuries. They’re below the playoff line but there’s a good chance they’re a wounded tiger and may come alive at any time.

So, San Diego’s priorities for this match will be to: Have the players available step up and hopefully rise to the occasion, and try and prevent the Spirit from making this a game where they begin their climb up the standings. Oh, and Wave FC need to stay healthy, now more than ever. But this should be a fascinating encounter for Casey Stoney’s gamechangers, we’ll see what they can do with a bigger role against Washington.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Alex Morgan (international duty) — OUT

Kailen Sheridan (international duty) — OUT

Naomi Girma (international duty) — OUT

Taylor Kornieck (international duty) — OUT

Sofia Jakobsson (international duty) — OUT

Jodie Taylor (foot) — OUT

Spirit:

Kelley O’Hara (international duty) — OUT

Trinity Rodman (international duty) — OUT

Emily Sonnett (international duty) — OUT

Andi Sullivan (international duty) — OUT

Ashley Sanchez (international duty) — OUT

Ashley Hatch (international duty) — OUT

Aubrey Kingsbury (international duty) — OUT

Tori Huster (long term injury) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Washington Spirit will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!