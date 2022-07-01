The San Diego Wave FC confirm the signing of three national team replacement players

The San Diego Wave FC have announced that they have signed three National Team Replacement Players to their squad. The players are: Jackie Altschuld (midfielder), Sydney Cummings (defender), and Sarah Sodoma (forward). The Wave FC have signed these players to fill the temporary void left by their international players who are currently away on duty. Currently, the Wave are missing six players, including Alex Morgan, who is with the United States national team in preparation for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, and Sofia Jakobsson, who is currently at the Euros with Sweden.

With this in mind, the three signings were a necessary move to keep the Wave competitive throughout July. Earlier today, coach Casey Stoney confirmed that San Diego had signed three players. Now, those players have officially been unveiled.

From the Wave FC themselves:

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club announced that the club has signed midfielder Jackie Altschuld, defender Sydney Cummings and forward Sarah Sodoma as National Team Replacement Players. Jackie Altschuld graduated from the University of San Diego where she was named to NSCAA All-West Region Third Team and 1st team All-WCC in her 2016 senior campaign. Altschuld comes to San Diego Wave FC after competing for UMF Tindastóll in Iceland. Sydney Cummings, was selected by Racing Louisville FC as the 42nd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NWSL Draft. At Brown University, Cummings was named second team All-American in 2019. She was a graduate transfer to Georgetown University for her final year of eligibility before the 2022 NWSL Draft. Sarah Sodoma graduated from Arkansas State University where she was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and the leading goal scorer in program history. Sodoma was rostered with Wave FC as a NTRP in April 2022 against OL Reign and the Portland Thorns. Altschuld, Cummings, and Sodoma will be available for selection in San Diego Wave FC’s upcoming regular season match on Sunday, July 3rd at Torero Stadium against Washington Spirit.

San Diego will take on the Washington Spirit at 2 PM PDT this Sunday. They’ll also be taking on the reigning NWSL champs with a few new faces among their ranks.

