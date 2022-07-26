LA Galaxy loan Marcus Ferkranus to Phoenix Rising FC for rest of 2022

The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday they have loaned defender Marcus Ferkranus to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Ferkranus, 19, is in his second season with the Galaxy first team, after signing as a homegrown ahead of the 2021 campaign. But he has yet to make a first-team appearance at competitive level for the MLS side, instead featuring for LA Galaxy II, including four appearances this season, so he has considerable experience at the USL Championship level.

Phoenix Rising are normally one of the top teams in the league and virtually steamrolling opponents on the regular, but they are stuck way below the playoff line this year and a move for Ferkranus had been rumored this week. It seems quite likely they asked for the player, not that the Galaxy were looking to loan him out, necessarily.

But traditionally, when the Galaxy have loaned players from Los Dos to other teams at the USL level, that’s often a sign the player isn’t in the club’s plans. We’ll see what it means for Ferkranus, but the defender will get a new chance at more minutes to wrap up this campaign. Good luck to him in Arizona.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.