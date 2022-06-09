San Diego Wave FC’s Alex Morgan voted NWSL Player of the Month

Alex Morgan is off to a stellar start to her playing career in San Diego, and on Monday, the San Diego Wave FC forward was named NWSL Player of the Month for April/May of the 2022 regular season.

⚽⚽⚽ 6 Goals, 1 Alex ⚽⚽⚽



Congrats @alexmorgan13 on your May-peat Player of the Month win! — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 9, 2022

Morgan paced the league with six goals in six games for Wave FC, highlighted by a four-goal haul in a 4-0 home win over Gotham FC, only the third player in league history to score four goals in a single game. She also scored the winning goal in a 1-0 road victory over the North Carolina Courage as well, and her red-hot start to year, combined with her four goals in the NWSL Challenge Cup, means she has 10 goals already for San Diego.

Morgan was also voted to the NWSL Team of the Month (full disclosure: I am part of the voting panel and voted Morgan Player of the Month and for Team of the Month), alongside Wave FC teammates Taylor Kornieck and Naomi Girma (who also got an individual honor for the month). Having the Player of the Month and three players on the Team of the Month is not a surprise considering San Diego topped the table through the first month-plus of the season.

Player of the Month.

Rookie of the Month.

And three on Best XI.



Talk about making a strong impression across the league in the first month of our inaugural season. @alexmorgan13 @naomi_girma @taylorkornieck pic.twitter.com/nJ15DSTqTb — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) June 9, 2022

Congrats to Alex on her double honors, and to Taylor and Naomi as well! Long may the great play continue for Wave FC.

